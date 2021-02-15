DEJAVE Price Reaches $4,244.08 on Major Exchanges (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. One DEJAVE token can currently be bought for approximately $4,244.08 or 0.08877089 BTC on major exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $33,391.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00274812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00087713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00088694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00093792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00406802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00189269 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io.

