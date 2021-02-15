Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Denali Therapeutics worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,818,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 324,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 224,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $377,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,432,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,790 shares of company stock worth $25,509,166. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.