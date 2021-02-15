DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.86.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 68,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -240.65, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

