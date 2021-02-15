Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $160.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $160.00 target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.37. 4,794,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,335,234. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 291.9% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 226,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 168,554 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 285.6% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 330.9% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 315.5% in the third quarter. Professional Planning now owns 214,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 162,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

