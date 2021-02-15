Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €235.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €178.33 ($209.80).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €194.45 ($228.76) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €177.14. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €282.30 ($332.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

About MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

