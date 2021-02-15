Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

DTEGY opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

