Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $23.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

