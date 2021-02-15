DEX Trading 51.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $4.29 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.05 or 0.01012865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.80 or 0.05176397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

