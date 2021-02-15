DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DexCom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $412.56 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

