Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.98.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

