Digital Gold Achieves Market Cap of $832,312.16 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $832,312.16 and approximately $610,161.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $61.52 or 0.00131249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00266424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00084558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00075633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00091713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00191646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.54 or 0.84583039 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.