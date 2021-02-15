Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $140.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.