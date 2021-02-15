Discovery (DISCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DISCB opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.99. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

