Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Increased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up about 1.5% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $47.80 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

