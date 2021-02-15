Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Discovery stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 14.7% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

