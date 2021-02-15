DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

