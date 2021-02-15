DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,983 shares of company stock worth $91,629,112 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,396. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

