DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 14th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.30. 108,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,396. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,983 shares of company stock worth $91,629,112 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

