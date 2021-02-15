Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,593.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

