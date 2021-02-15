Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. Dominion Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,593.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.