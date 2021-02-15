Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-4.00 EPS.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,593.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.