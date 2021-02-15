Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. The Toro makes up approximately 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Toro by 7,352.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 259,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Toro by 533.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.