Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 65.1% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $8,005,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 351,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.