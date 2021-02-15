Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,680,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $408,281,000 after purchasing an additional 91,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.98 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.