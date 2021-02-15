Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 16.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $107.48 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

