Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 157 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tennant worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Tennant by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 44,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNC opened at $76.15 on Monday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Tennant news, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,090.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,019.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,640 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

