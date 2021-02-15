Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.52.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.