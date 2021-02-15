Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Dover reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $9,652,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 28,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.73. The company had a trading volume of 289,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

