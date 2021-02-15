EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $163.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

