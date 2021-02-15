easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 53.6% in January

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the January 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,714. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.

ESYJY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

