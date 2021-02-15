EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

EDRVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

