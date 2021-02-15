EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDRVF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

