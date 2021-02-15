Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

EW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.65. 60,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,332 shares of company stock worth $28,354,537 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after buying an additional 1,660,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

