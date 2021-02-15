EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 165 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.00. 303,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

