EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,575,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $709.81. 24,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,314. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

