EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $12.11 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $15.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $544.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,314. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $545.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.52 and a 200 day moving average of $435.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.