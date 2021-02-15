EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

