EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,496 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.51. The stock had a trading volume of 359,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $153.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

