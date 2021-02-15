EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 2,844 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.53. 220,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

