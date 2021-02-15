EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 449 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Tower by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,810. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

