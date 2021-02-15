Element Wealth LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Element Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.04. The company had a trading volume of 434,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.32. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $315.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

