Element Wealth LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,476. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.