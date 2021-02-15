Ellevest Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $502.40 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $527.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cannonball Research raised their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.61.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.