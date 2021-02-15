Ellevest Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

