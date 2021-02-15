Ellevest Inc. Has $172,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in MetLife by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,556.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 512,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481,962 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in MetLife by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $11,218,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $55.67 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.