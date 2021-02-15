Ellevest Inc. Purchases 396 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNC opened at $52.35 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.