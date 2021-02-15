Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

