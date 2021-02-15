Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the January 14th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 133,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,445. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

