Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Up 80.9% in January

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 175.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGI remained flat at $$9.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

