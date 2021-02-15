EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 163,890 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 38.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 623,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 40.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.57. 87,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,155. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

